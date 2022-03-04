We Are Living In Fear- Biti’s Mother

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|A security guard at Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti’s property has opened up on how suspected government agents nearly killed him on Wednesday night.

Suspected State security agents violently broke into Hon Biti’s property and brutally assaulted the security guard.

Commenting on the incident, Hopewell Chin’ono said:

“The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of

@CCCZimbabwe

VP

@BitiTendai

explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.

@CCCZimbabwe

supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead.”

The security guard who was viciously attacked & left for dead, and the mother of @CCCZimbabwe VP @BitiTendai explain what happened when their home was attacked by 4 men with axes/machetes & a gun at 12 midnight.@CCCZimbabwe supporters have been subjected to violence with 1 dead pic.twitter.com/ZXZAmEfSj8 — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 3, 2022