African Business Tycoon Keen To Buy Chelsea FC

An African businessman has reportedly shown interest in buying Chelsea after owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale.

Pressure has been mounting on Abramovich over the past week following Russia’s attack on Ukraine, and he could be hit with possible sanctions from the UK government targeting high-profile Russian businessmen.

The 55-year old has already stepped back from his duties as the owner of the Blues after handing over the “stewardship” to the club’s Charitable Foundation.

And now, according to the Telegraph, Egyptian billionaire Loutfy Mansour is among the interested investors as he’s currently preparing a bid to buy the club.

The Mansours own Mansour Group, a massive Egyptian conglomerate with $7.5b in annual revenues, and Loutfy is the head of its investment arm, Man Capital.

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and Swiss businessman Hansjorg Wyss are also among those interested in buying Chelsea, according to reports.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe