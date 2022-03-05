COVID-19 : Key Health Tips

Keep yourself and others safe: Do it all!

Protect yourself and those around you:

Get vaccinated as soon as it’s your turn and follow local guidance on vaccination.

Keep physical distance of at least 1 metre from others, even if they don’t appear to be sick. Avoid crowds and close contact.

Wear a properly fitted mask when physical distancing is not possible and in poorly ventilated settings.

Clean your hands frequently with alcohol-based hand rub or soap and water.

Cover your mouth and nose with a bent elbow or tissue when you cough or sneeze. Dispose of used tissues immediately and clean hands regularly.

If you develop symptoms or test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate until you recover.

Wear a mask properly

To properly wear your mask:

Make sure your mask covers your nose, mouth and chin.

Clean your hands before you put your mask on, before and after you take it off, and after you touch it at any time.

When you take off your mask, store it in a clean plastic bag, and every day either wash it if it’s a fabric mask or dispose of it in a trash bin if it’s a medical mask.

Don’t use masks with valves.

More about masks:

When and how to wear masks

Questions and answers about children and masks

Guidance for decision makers and health workers.

Make your environment safer

The risks of getting COVID-19 are higher in crowded and inadequately ventilated spaces where infected people spend long periods of time together in close proximity.

Outbreaks have been reported in places where people have gather, often in crowded indoor settings and where they talk loudly, shout, breathe heavily or sing such as restaurants, choir practices, fitness classes, nightclubs, offices and places of worship.

To make your environment as safe as possible:

Avoid the 3Cs: spaces that are closed, crowded or involve close contact.

Meet people outside. Outdoor gatherings are safer than indoor ones, particularly if indoor spaces are small and without outdoor air coming in.

If you can’t avoid crowded or indoor settings, take these precautions:

Open a window to increase the amount of natural ventilation when indoors.

Source: World Health Organization

