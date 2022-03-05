Emmerson Mnangagwa Friends “Poison” Villagers With Cyanide

Tinashe Sambiri|Team Pachedu reports that Chinese Mine Ming Chang Sino Africa has poisoned Sinoma Village in Bindura with cyanide.

This has endangered the lives of villagers in the area, according to Team Pachedu.

“Chinese mine, Ming Chang Sino Africa, has poisoned Simona Village in Bindura with cyanide.

They are mining very close to residential areas and locals are also complaining about tremors, sound pollution and noise pollution.

ZANU is a danger to Zimbabwe,” Team Pachedu said in a statement on Friday.