Mnangagwa Attacks Mwonzora

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attacked the opposition MDC parties and said that he was not associated with any of them.

Mnangagwa said this in Chegutu on Friday, when he was addressin a Zanu PF rally

“We are going for by-elections, some seats came through deaths but the majority came through recalls from Parliament by the opposition. They are always plotting against each other, but they want to blame Zanu PF. We have nothing with their troubles, they write to Parliament and a person is recalled”.

The opposition party that recalled MPs is the MDC that Daglous Mwozora is leading.