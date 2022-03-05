Mnangagwa Launches Command Clean-Up Programme

By- President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hinted that his government would implement a compulsory National Clean-Up Day.

In the forced clean-up campaign, Mnangagwa said the business community would be forced to set aside two hours during the first Friday of each month to clean their surroundings.

Mnangagwa started in 2018 and did it on the first Friday of every month.

Yesterday Mnangagwa led a Clean-Up programme in Chegutu’s Kaguvi High-Density Suburb ward before addressing a Zanu PF rally.