Presidential Guards Caught in The Act

Three more soldiers (serving and retired) from the First Presidential Guard Battalion appeared at Chitungwiza Magistrates Court yesterday morning facing armed robbery charges.

The three appeared before Magistrate Tendai Mutamba on the same day that a different group of soldiers and Policemen were appearing at Masvingo Magistrates Court in a different case of armed robbery. Zimbabwe is facing a spate of armed robbery cases committed by members of the security forces. Shadreck Kadira (33), (retired) Force Number 832196K, Munyaradzi Munyuki (27) Force Number 843244T and Busani Moyo (29) Force Number 840921T allegedly robbed a Beatrice white farmer of US$ 2 135 and property valued at $722. The robbery allegedly happened on Monday at Houmoed Farm, Beatrice and the court heard that the soldiers were armed with a pistol. The Mirror attended the court case which is under CRB73-5/22 and was postponed to March 15, 2022. Three other suspects also believed to be members of the National Army are still at large, according to the State. It is the State case that on February 28 at 8pm the soldiers broke into a cottage at the farm where Luke Williams (19) was sleeping, dragged him out of the house and robbed him of US$250 and an iPhone XR, a bracelet and a knife. The robbers then proceeded to the main house and attacked David George Rickards (67) who was in the dining room and his wife Philliper Rickards (62) who was sleeping in the bedroom. They demanded money and got US$850 that was in Philliper’s purse. The robbers then force-marched Williams, David and Philliper to the farm office where they opened a safe box with $1 000 RIGS in $5 notes which the robbers left. They switched off the farmhouse lights which triggered an alarm and they escaped. Philliper’s son Jack Richards (36) called Beatrice Police who setup a trap and arrested the three at the 20km peg into Harare where a roadblock was mounted. The other three robbers went in a different direction and are still at large. -Masvingo