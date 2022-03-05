White City Stadium Too Small For President Chamisa Rally

President Chamisa’s Bulawayo rally should have been held in Barbourfields stadium

Wezhira Munya

5 March 2022.

The Bulawayo rally is over subscribed. The White City Stadium is too small for Chamisa.

Cyclone Chamisa is unstoppable

The 2 pictures attached to this article show part of the 35 000 CCC supporters sitting and standing inside the White City stadium and all terraces are full occupied.

There are thousands of CCC supporters outside White City Stadium still to get inside.

My view is that, CCC in Bulawayo should have hold this rally in Barbourfields stadium with sitting capacity of 25 000 and 20 000 people sitting on the playing field.