Biti Praises Chamisa Promises A Better Zimbabwe Under CCC

Share

By – The Citizens Coalition for Change Vice President Tendai Biti said his party will bring joy to all Zimbabweans if voted into power next year.

He made the remarks while addressing scores of CCC supporters who thronged to the White City Stadium, Bulawayo, for the party’s campaign for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections. The former Finance Minister said:

USA! The next president of Zimbabwe is Advocate Nelson Chamisa and under a Nelson Chamisa government, we’ll bring back the US dollar. The civil servants, the civil servants, the civil servants will be paid in US dollars, the doctor will be paid in US dollars, the teacher will be paid in US dollars, the war veteran will be paid in US dollars, the nurse will be paid in US dollars, the Kombi driver will be paid in US dollar. We will make Zimbabwe great again. Zikomo Kwambili.

Zimbabwe adopted a multicurrency system in 2009, shortly before the Government of National Unity, following the collapse of the local unit.