Chamisa Calls For Coalition Against Mnangagwa

Share

By- Opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader, Nelson Chamisa, has reached out to ZAPU and “all those in the other parties” to join with his party in a bid to dislodge the ruling Zanu PF from power.

Chamisa was addressing CCC supporters at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo where the party was campaigning for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.

He said:

We want to work with everyone progressive… People have been speaking on various platforms, but we are starting afresh… It’s no longer about parties. We’re saying to ZAPU let’s work together, … we’re saying to all those in the other parties, come and let’s work together. It’s not about positions, it’s about the change we want for the people of Zimbabwe. There is enough space for everyone. I know that a lot of you have said so and so but, no, we want to make sure that we build a citizens’ coalition for change.

He urged Zimbabweans to vote in the upcoming elections adding that it will be difficult to rig if enough people vote.

Chamisa makes the remarks when some CCC supporters, including some senior party officials, have made it clear that they do not want former Deputy Prime Minister, Thokozani Khupe, to have a coalition with the party.

They accuse her of working with the ruling Zanu PF to dismantle the opposition in the country.