Chamisa Promises US Dollar Salaries For Workers

By – The Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change party has promised to bring back united states dollar salaries for all workers.

The promise was made by the party’s vice president, Tendai Biti.

He made the remarks while addressing scores of CCC supporters who thronged to the White City Stadium, Bulawayo, for the party’s campaign for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections. The former Finance Minister said:

USA! The next president of Zimbabwe is Advocate Nelson Chamisa and under a Nelson Chamisa government, we’ll bring back the US dollar. The civil servants, the civil servants, the civil servants will be paid in US dollars, the doctor will be paid in US dollars, the teacher will be paid in US dollars, the war veteran will be paid in US dollars, the nurse will be paid in US dollars, the Kombi driver will be paid in US dollar. We will make Zimbabwe great again. Zikomo Kwambili.

Zimbabwe adopted a multicurrency system in 2009, shortly before the Government of National Unity, following the collapse of the local unit.