Dump Unelectable Mnangagwa- Biti Urges Citizens

Share

Tinashe Sambiri|Unruly Zanu PF youths stoned Citizens’ Coalition For Change vice president Hon Tendai Biti and party members in Mabvuku, Harare during the week.

Hon Biti and CCC supporters were injured after they were pelted with stones by known Zanu PF activists in Mabvuku.

See Harare Times report below:

Biti was campaigning in Mabvuku suburb ahead of the 26 March By-elections, when his convoy was intercepted by Zanu PF supporters and pelted with stones.

His campaign vehicles were severely damaged in the skirmishes, as Biti himself sustained a swollen arm after he was hit during the attack.

The former Finance Minister described the incident as barbaric and called on the electorate to dump unelectable Mnangagwa’s “violent” Zanu PF party in the upcoming by-elections.