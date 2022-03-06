Luiz Uncomfortable With Nakamba Position

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is reportedly not happy to play in a deeper role following the injury to Marvelous Nakamba in December.

Nakamba got injured at a time when he was enjoying a rich vein of form under Steven Gerrard

Luiz, who is more attack minded, was then thrust in as a cover-up in the defensive midfield due to Villa’s limited options in that position.

According to Journalist Dean Jones, the Brazilian is keen to play further forward and has made his feelings clear to Gerrard.

Jones was quoted as saying on GiveMeSport website: “Douglas Luiz doesn’t really want to play there.

“He doesn’t want to be playing in the deepest role.

“I think Gerrard understands that and he’s just been using him there while he had to.”

Nakamba is expected to return to full action in April and will have a chance to play a few games this season.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

