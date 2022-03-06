Mnangagwa Disowns Mwonzora

Share

By- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attacked the opposition MDC parties and said he was not associated with any of them.

Despite meeting MDC-T President Daglous Mwonzora several times at statehouses and on undisclosed agendas, Mnangagwa said this.

“We are going for by-elections, some seats came through deaths but the majority came through recalls from Parliament by the opposition. They are always plotting against each other, but they want to blame Zanu PF. We have nothing with their troubles, they write to Parliament and a person is recalled”, Mnangagwa said this in Chegutu on Friday, when he was addressing a Zanu PF rally.