Mzembi Asks Who Makes Best Presidents: Doctor, War Vet, Eng, Pastor, Lawyer?

Share

Zimbabwe’s former Foreign Affairs Minister, Walter Mzembi writes asking who makes the best presidents, among an array of different professions.

The engineer, asks people to select their best choice among:

Lawyers

Teachers

Economists

Soldiers

Engineers

Comedians

Musicians

Medical Doctors

Nurses

Professors

War Veterans

Pastors

If none of the above indicate which Proffessional calling could be the ideal Candidate & Why?

Who make the best Presidents ?

Lawyers

Teachers

Economists

Soldiers

Engineers

Comedians

Musicians

Medical Doctors

Nurses

Professors

War Veterans

Pastors

If none of the above indicate which Proffessional calling could be the ideal Candidate & Why? — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) March 5, 2022