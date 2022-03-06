President Chamisa Blasts Vindictive Politics Against Kasukuwere, Prof Moyo

By A Correspondent- Nelson Chamisa who leads the newly-formed Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) has criticised vindictive politics by the ruling ZANU PF which he claimed forced former cabinet ministers including Saviour Kasukuwere and Professor Jonathan Moyo to skip the country’s borders.

Chamisa made the remarks while speaking to dozens of CCC supporters who attended the party’s rally held at Mkoba, Gweru to mobilise for votes ahead for the 26 March by-elections and 2023 harmonised elections.

Chamisa said when he is in power, he will make sure that Zimbabweans in the diaspora come back “and enjoy in the new Zimbabwe.” He added:

I don’t agree with Kasukuwere on many issues, but he should not be scared to come back home. Jonathan Moyo is now in Kenya. They should not be scared for their lives.

Many former government officials including Kasukuwere (former Local Government Minister), Moyo (former Information Minister), Walter Mzembi (former Tourism Minister), and Patrick Zhuwao (former Youth Minister) fled the country following the ouster of the late former President Robert Mugabe.