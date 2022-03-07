Kwekwe Violence: President Chamisa Exposes Mutsvangwa Lies

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Emmerson Mnangagwa is having sleepless nights as a result of President Nelson Chamisa’s rising popularity.

On Saturday and Sunday President Chamisa addressed rallies in Bulawayo and Gweru respectively.

Addressing thousands of Citizens’ Coalition For Change supporters at Mkoba Stadium, President Chamisa took a swipe at Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa for lying about the cause of violence in Kwekwe.

