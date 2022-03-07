Masvingo Rejects Zanu PF

By Susan Moyo and Murisi Baukwa

A Zanu PF Rally meant to drum up support for Ward 5 by election candidate Chimwayi flopped at the weekend.

The rally was held at Pangolin Business Centre.

Former Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairman and Resident Minister Ezra Chadzamira was the guest of honour.

The rally failed to attract 150 people despite the forceful closure of vegetable markets in the ward.

Chadzamira addressed mostly Zanu PF officials.Chadzamira was heard asking the party leadership about the poor attendance although they drilled two boreholes in the ward and had distributed thousands of t-shirts.

“MaComrades vanhu havana kuuya nokuda kweiko? Boreholes tiri kudrilla apa maichemera party regalia muchiti yapera vanhu vavakuda party saka varipo?” said a visibly shaken Chadzamira.

Many people were seen doing their daily activities without taking interest in the ruling party rally.

