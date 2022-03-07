Victor Kamhuka Resurfaces In Vietnam

Share

Zimbabwean defender Victor Kamhuka has resurfaced Vietnam, where he now turns out for the country’s top-tier side Thanh Hoa FC.

The former Dynamos defender joined the club last month and signed a 2-year deal.

He made his debut in the Vietnam Premier League yesterday, when his side played out a 1-1 stalemate table toppers Hai Phong.

The big defender told Soccer24 that he is happy with his new chapter and aiming high.

“My debut game was good you know new league it is not that easy to adjust but I have managed to do it as quickly as I can,the new club is a good club which has a lot of good records in the league,” he said.

“As a person do what you love and stay true to yourself because at the end of the day its all about you and your family not about people and Vietnam league is one of the best leagues in Asia.

“My ambitions are to do well as a player and for club to do well too, because the club is going to play in the AFC, that’s like Champions League in Asia so am looking forward to it,” he added.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe