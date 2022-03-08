Hosiah Chipanga Quits Music

Share

Legendary Sungura musician, Hosiah Chipanga, is banking on his fans to support his newly-formed political party called Patriotic Zimbabwe.

The 70-year-old singer told The Sunday Mail that he was officially quitting music and is hoping for a smooth transition from music to politics.

Said Chipanga:

I now want to focus on politics and make sure that my party grows. I have what it takes to be a good leader.

I have many fans in music and it is possible for them to follow me to politics. Also, I’m more popular than many politicians who are already in the game.

I have always wanted to be a politician since childhood. This is not an overnight decision and I’m ready to take part in next year’s harmonised elections.- The Sunday Mail