Humiliated Masvingo Mnangagwa Ally Resurfaces

Share

By-Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ezra Chadzamira, who lost the Zanu PF Masvingo provincial chairmanship, has resurfaced.

Chadzamira has resurfaced after two months of denouncing the opposition politicians.

Chadzamira addressed a Zanu PF campaign rally in Masvingo City’s Runyararo West in Ward 3 where he rapped opposition-run councils on Monday.