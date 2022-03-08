“I’m Unable To Trust Easily, Love Freely Or Kiss Any More Frogs”: Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa

By A Correspondent- Former radio and TV presenter Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa is expecting her first baby with a sperm donor.

In a post on Instagram, the 33-year-old daughter of the former Health Minister David Parirenyatwa revealed that she took the unconventional route to have a baby after she discovered that she have fibroids and that she was getting older. She wrote:

I’ve wanted to be a mother since I was 21. My heart has been on some adventures between now and then. It has buried enough tears and I’m unable to trust easily, love freely or kiss any more frogs.

Like most of us, I’ve loved and lost and above all, I’ve learned. Last year, I convinced myself that while I wait for Mr Right, my body is not getting any younger, so why not start my journey to motherhood, even if it meant unconventionally?

… In all this, I discovered that I have fibroids, many of them. So this triggered me into action.

What if I keep waiting for the fairytale, what if I fail to have children, like ever? Fast forward past all the prayers, consultations and advice, I fell pregnant.

While she said she respects women who are in their 30s and believe they are still young, Ruvheneko said she had reached her “threshold”. She said:

Perhaps, but I worry that in our narratives as 21st century women, as feminists, as gender equity advocates, we are getting a little lost along the way.

I respect the 30 somethings who are convinced that we’re still young and that we’ve time.

Personally, I’ve reached my threshold. With my fibroids, genetics and personal goals, I’m ready to be called mum.

It was reported in April 2021 that Ruvheneko was divorcing her husband of seven years, Tendai Basil Mafara.

Ruvheneko filed for divorce through the High Court stating that she has not been living with Mafara since 2016.

She told the court that she and her estranged husband have lost love for each other and there were no prospects of reconciliation.