Lack Of Development In Matabeleland Irks President Chamisa

By A Correspondent- Citizens Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the lack of development in Matabeleland region.

The Zanu PF regime has neglected Bulawayo and Matabeleland region for years, according to President Chamisa.

He addressed more than 35 thousands CCC supporters at White City Stadium in Bulawayo at a campaign rally on Saturday.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1007821870152472&id=100044323395268