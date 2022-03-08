“Majority Of Zimbabweans Earn Less Than US$50”:REPORT

Share

This is part of the latest report by the SIVIO Institute Citizens’ Perceptions and Expectations Report (CPE) to determine the levels of citizen satisfaction with the performance of the Government of Zimbabwe. This extract covers employment status and sectors of employment.

Out of the 1 319 respondents, 861 respondents making up 65% of the sample were employed and the remaining 458 respondents, making up 35% of the sample, were unemployed

We ran a cross-tabulation of Gender and Employment sector in SPSS and the data shows that among the 65% who are employed out of the overall sample, 71% of male respondents are employed and 60% of women are employed.

These percentages show a gendered dimension to the employment patterns in the country.

Across the sample, the Civil service had the most respondents: (16%) who identified it as the best match for their sector of employment, this was followed by Vending 13%), Other (12%), Retail (11%), Manufacturing and NGOs (9%).

On the bottom end, Stationary shop owner made up 1% of the sample, Tourism as well as Beads and weave making constituted 2% of the sample, and Cross border trading and Canteen Shop Owner services were respectively identified by 4% of the sample.

When looked at in conjunction with the figures for Hairdresser (7%) and Flea market/bale shop (8%), the findings point to the high levels of informal sector employment in Zimbabwe.

Respondents were asked to indicate their monthly income bracket based on their earnings from the previous three months and the majority (29%) earned between US$0-$50, while 24% fell in the US$101-$200 and US$201-$500 salary bracket.

Of the overall sample, 15% reported earning between US$51-$100 while 7% earned between US$501-$1000. Only 2% of the sample earned more than $1000.

We also ran a cross-tabulation for Gender and Income and according to the results, women (17%) dominate in the lowest income bracket of US$0-$50 with fewer men (11%) earning in this bracket.

Men and women are at par (12%) in the US$101-$200 bracket and in the More than $1000 (1% for women and men respectively).

Men (13%) are slightly more than women (13%) in the US$201-$500 bracket. There is little difference between women (3%) and men (4%) in the US$501-$1000 income bracket.