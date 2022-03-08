Police Raid Gold Panners, Recover Guns

By- POlice in Bulawayo raided 35 illegal gold miners arrested them before recovering guns and ammunition.

The raid happened at Happy Valley Mine on Monday.

“On 07/03/22, Police in Bulawayo arrested 35 illegal gold miners and recovered an Utas pistol with 20 rounds of ammunition, a Rossi revolver calibre .38SPL with 7 rounds, a Shotgun with 3 rounds, a 202 rifle with a magazine of 15 rounds, a compressor, 100m hose pipe, 2 shovels, wheelbarrows 2 manual pull system and a rubber bucket at Happy valley Mine,” posted the police,” police posted on their Twitter account.