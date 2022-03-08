President Chamisa Salutes Brave Women

Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has described women as engines of social change.

Women make a difference in nations and communities, according to President Chamisa.

“Today is Intl Women’s Day (IWD), themed “gender equality today,for a sustainable tomorow”.

We salute the women everywhere making a difference in nations & communities.

Women are the engines of social change & economic development.

Happy Women’s Day to brave women across the globe,” the CCC leader wrote on Twitter.