President Chamisa Salutes Brave Women
8 March 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa has described women as engines of social change.
Women make a difference in nations and communities, according to President Chamisa.
“Today is Intl Women’s Day (IWD), themed “gender equality today,for a sustainable tomorow”.
We salute the women everywhere making a difference in nations & communities.
Women are the engines of social change & economic development.
Happy Women’s Day to brave women across the globe,” the CCC leader wrote on Twitter.