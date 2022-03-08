RBZ Reserve Money Update As At February 25 2022

By A Correspondent- The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has revealed the reserve money supply as of 25 February 2022. The central bank said in a statement:

Reserve money went up by ZW$957.06 million to ZW$27.21 billion during the week ending 25th February 2022, compared to the previous week’s position of ZW$26.25 billion.

The increase in reserve money largely reflected an increase of ZW$707.10 million in required reserves.

Currency issued and banks’ liquidity (RTGS balances) at the Reserve Bank also rose by ZW$123.59 million and ZW$63.37 million, respectively.