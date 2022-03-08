Zanu Pf Stalwarts Torch CCC Councillor’s Home

By A Correspondent- Suspected ZANU PF activists on Saturday night set on fire Bindura ward 18 councillor Oswell Shambare’s house.

Shambare had hosted an opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) meeting at his home earlier that day.

The Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum suggested that Shambare was being punished for hosting a party meeting at his homestead. The Forum said:

Suspected Zanu PF supporters on Saturday night torched Bindura ward 18 councillor Shambare’s house. Shambare had hosted a CCC youth meeting during the day.

CCC welfare secretary Maureen Kademaunga on Monday confirmed the incident to NewsDay and said she was on her way to Bindura to ascertain what really transpired.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was yet to receive a report from Bindura.

Cases of politically-motivated violence are on the rise across the country ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

Recently, CCC member Mboneni Ncube was stabbed to death by suspected ZANU PF activists at a rally at Mkoba 4 Shopping Centre in Kwekwe.-newsday