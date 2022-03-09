FORUS International Women’s Day Statement: “An Equitable,And Inclusive Zimbabwe Is Possible”

For Immediate Release

Press Statement

8 March 2022

The FORUS party joins Zimbabwe and the rest of the world in commemorating International Women’s Day.

The day, celebrated on the 8th of March, under the theme “Gender Equality Today For A Sustainable Tomorrow” aims at appreciating women and their social, economic, cultural and political contribution to the global developmental agenda including averting the climate crisis.

The FORUS party acknowledges that there is a vital link between gender, social equity and climate change, and that without gender equality today, a sustainable future, an equal future, remains out of reach.

We recognise that women and girls bear the burden of climate impacts and that the climate change challenges cements and amplifies existing gender inequalities.

The climate crisis has adverse negative impacts on women and girls’ lives and their livelihoods thus it is important to advance gender equality in all spheres and ensure a safe environment for all.

On this International Women’s Day, we believe that women should be supported socially, economically and politically since they are also essential to leading and driving change in climate adaption, mitigation and solutions.

Our party values women and their contribution to society and we envision a gender equal Zimbabwe that is free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination.

We believe that it is possible to attain a world that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive where women are valued and celebrated.

This year’s commemorations are also special as we celebrate and appreciate the role of women and girls and their contributions to ending the COVID-19 pandemic.

We appreciate their leadership roles, ideas, innovations and activism that are changing our world for the better.

As FORUS, we will continue to lobby for political, social and economic reforms towards rebuilding a nation that offers equal opportunities to women and girls.

The lobbying shall also include aligning national legislation with the Constitution and replacing highly contentious Maintenance of Peace and Security Act (MOPA) to Constitutional provisions and aligning security powers with constitutional guarantees of fundamental freedoms that are recognised regionally and internationally.

Together we can forge women’s equality by making a difference through action that ensures that the future for girls and women is bright, equal, safe and rewarding.

Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias.

Statement Issued By: Manyara Irene Muyenziwa (FORUS PRESIDENT)