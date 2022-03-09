KENYA: Mnangagwa Told To Surrender Power To Chamisa

Share

As soon as ZANU PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa landed in Kenya, he was advised to follow the Kenyan path of handing over power to the opposition.

Meeting President Kenyatta, Mnangagwa announced saying to him, “my brother and friend, thank you for the warmest of welcomes.

“Kenya and Zimbabwe stand side by side. We are working towards a prosperous and bountiful Africa! 🇰🇪”

Refusing To Resign, Mnangagwa Pokes Into Retiring President's Eyes, Says I'm Your Brother | TRUTH or UTTER NONSENSE https://t.co/TBIoWAEIw3 pic.twitter.com/yaBdFDNszA — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 9, 2022

Analyst Julius Sai Mutyambizi said Mnangagwa must learn from Kenyatta who recently announced intention to hand over to the current opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa’s equivalent. Mutyambizi said in full:

Very great Your Excellency Not only Kenya but the rest of the world. Zimbabwe has no business alienating anyone including the West and the the emerging East. But Uhuru also did something that you personally owe your own compatriots. When leadership was demanded Uhuru remembered his parents’ role as the prime enablers of the postcolonial state of Kenya. Uhuru realised his previous wayward ways and Odinga’s previous wayward ways.

He saw that Kenya benefited nothing from his violent past. Uhuru chose Kenya and its people ahead of friendships and his Party. President when ZANU PF turned against you and were ready to move on without you, with some even jostling to replace you as the Party’s VP, Zimbabweans, especially the Opposition and the army chose you. Dabengwa, Biti Tsvangirai, Chamisa and many others stood by you and mobilised their support and the international community not AGAINST you but for you. You became President with the promise of taking Zimbabwe forward, by changing the political culture. President you haven’t lived to that, words must match deeds and there should be tolerance. Perpetrators of violence both from your Party and the Opposition should be arrested and candidates encouraging violence should be disqualified. As a liberator you fought to bring democracy to Zimbabwe not ZANU PF to Zimbabwe. You’re a Zimbabwean liberation icon not a ZANU PF liberation icon. Your victory is not guaranteed by ZANU PF’s victory but the victory of democracy. You cannot be a good man outside Zimbabwe and a bad person in your country and expect to earn respect. Uhuru yes, but it’s Zimbabweans who matter more including the respect of your Opposition.