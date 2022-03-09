Passion Java Speaks On His Deportation Petition

By- Controversial preacher Passion Java said he was not bothered by a petition trying to get him deported from the United States.

Through his spokesperson Boss Lashan, Java, said there was very little on the case to worry him.

Godfrey Kurauone, a political activist, has been leading the campaign with an online petition.

This is a petty issue that we would not want to dwell on. I would rather not comment about it,” said

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo was also reported to have signed the petition.

However, statements on social media, which have been widely distributed, appear to suggest Chivayo has distanced himself from the plot.

“The US will never deport a millionaire because random people signed a petition, I am a strong Zanu PF supporter and I side with all ED loyalists,” Chivayo is said to have clarified.

The petition, which Kurauone raised, has received mixed reactions on social media.

“The State Department of the United States, through its Secretary of State, has the power to begin the process of revoking Mr. Passion Java’s permanent resident status,” reads part of the petition.

H Metro