Soldiers Jailed 15yrs For Armed Robbery

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe’s court-martial has sentenced three soldiers to 15 years in prison each for armed robbery, theft and unlawful entry.

In a statement, Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Alphios Makotore identified the trio as Lance Corporal Ndlovu Fortune and privates Manyanga Ratiel and Masase Kainos. We present the statement below:

GENERAL COURT-MARTIAL SENTENCES THREE SOLDIERS TO 15 EACH FOR ARMED ROBBERY, THEFT AND UNLAWFUL ENTRY

As the military justice and deterrent sentences against rogue elements of the force continue to be dispensed, Lance Corporal Ndlovu Fortune and privates Manyanga Ratiel and Masase Kainos were on 05 March 2022 sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces General Court Martial.

They were convicted of armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft after a fully contested trial before the General Court Martial seating in Bulawayo last week. They had all pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The trio, who were all serving with 4 Infantry Brigade in Masvingo, committed armed robbery, unlawful entry and theft cases in and around Masvingo between January and July 2021. Ndlovu was reduced in rank to private before all three were discharged from the Zimbabwe National Army with ignominy, and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment each for the offences. The Zimbabwe National Army has warned that any of its members caught on the wrong side of the law will face the full wrath of the law.