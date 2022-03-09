Zanu PF Thugs Abduct Chamisa Ally

The Citizens Coalition for Change has claimed that its council candidate for Highfield West was Tuesday forcibly taken by Zanu youths.

The party said Maxwell Dutuma was assaulted by “Zanu PF thugs with another of our youth members.”

In a statement,CCC said: ALERT MAX DUTUMA, CCC candidate for Ward 26 (Highfield West) Max Dutuma has been forcibly taken by Zanu PF youths. His car has been hijacked by them. He was in Gazaland at the time they took him against his will.

Instead of the perpetrators being arrested, he was detained at Machipisa Police Station. #StopPoliticalViolence