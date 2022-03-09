Zim Record Covid-19 Admissions Surge

By A Correspondent- Zimbabwe in the recent past recorded a surge in the number of COVID-19 admissions due to relaxed preventive measures.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing, Information and Publicity Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, also stated that although there were reported COVID-19 cases in schools, they were not severe. Said the Senator:

During the week under review, the number of people in need of hospitalisation for Covid-19 increased and the bed occupancy rate increased from 2% last week to 3,2% this week.

A total of 81 new admissions were recorded during the week compared to 51 which occurred last week. No patient was admitted to the intensive care unit.