Heads have been instructed to list all @ARTUZ_teachers members for having been absent. At Mtoko gvt the Head was asked by our members to explain why only ARTUZ members were on his list, he rushed to report kidnapping to @PoliceZimbabwe The discrimination will be challenged. pic.twitter.com/mdpmOZi7XG— Obert (@OMasaraure) March 10, 2022
