Juvenile (8) Run Over By Kombi

By A Correspondent- A child (8) who was knocked down by akombi in Magwegwe while trying to cross the road died at Mpilo hospital.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said the juvenile was run over by a commuter omnibus.

“A driver of a Nissan Caravan knocked down a juvenile at Magwegwe that had disembarked from an unknown motor vehicle and was intending to cross the road,” he said.

As a result of the accident she sustained various injuries, including head injuries and was ferried to Mpilo hospital where she died on admission.”

Ncube added that the driver is facing charges of culpable homicide.

The ZRP is concerned as most accidents that happen in the western suburbs are attributed to human error.

Speeding and inattention have been noted as the prevalent cause of road accidents