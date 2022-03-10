Mnangagwa Ineptitude Exposed As Fuel Prices Rise

Tinashe Sambiri|The gross incompetence of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has been further exposed by rising fuel prices.

Economists say Mr Mnangagwa’s economic policies are catastrophic.

Citizens’ Coalition For Change says the Zanu regime is clueless and unable to fix the crisis in the country.

“According to the current regional fuel prices, Zimbabwe fuel is the most expensive in SADC.

The fuel prices are way above the Sadc averages of US$0,98 for diesel & US$ 1,01 for petrol. #RegisterToVoteZW #6MillionVotes #NgaapindeHakeMukomana

Under a CCC govt, fuel supplies will operate on an open competition basis dominated by the private sector, while government would facilitate entry of other players to enable consumers to benefit from increased competition,” CCC said in a statement.