ZimEye
This was Douglas Mwonzora's rally in pictures on Wednesday in Chinhoyi; the MDC-T leader says there was no meeting at all due to violence from CCC and ZANU PF, when he however did hold a meeting, albeit indoors… pic.twitter.com/1h8smJxKmX— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 10, 2022
This was Douglas Mwonzora's rally in pictures on Wednesday in Chinhoyi; the MDC-T leader says there was no meeting at all due to violence from CCC and ZANU PF, when he however did hold a meeting, albeit indoors… pic.twitter.com/1h8smJxKmX
Mwonzora explains why Chinhoyi rally flopped saying there was violence from ZANU-PF and CCC | IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/dIroPmbgeG— ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 9, 2022
Mwonzora explains why Chinhoyi rally flopped saying there was violence from ZANU-PF and CCC | IS HE TELLING THE TRUTH? pic.twitter.com/dIroPmbgeG