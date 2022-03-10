President Chamisa Dates Beitbridge

By A Correspondent- Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa will this weekend take his campaign to Beitbridge as he drums up support ahead of the March 26 by-elections.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere yesterday confirmed that Chamisa will address a rally at Dulivhadzimo Stadium.

“It is confirmed,” Mahere told a local publication yesterday.

Although there are no parliamentary candidates in Beitbridge, CCC will canvass for support for its local government candidates for urban wards 4 and 5.

Beitbridge’s inaugural mayor Morgan Ncube and former finance committee chairperson Granger Nyoni will contest on behalf of the party.

They will lock horns with Ncube and Nyoni were recalled by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T. Chamisa last visited Beitbridge prior to 2018 elections.

At the weekend, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is expected to address a rally in Mutare, while Defence minister Oppah Muchinguri will address a rally in Karoi on Sunday.-Newsday