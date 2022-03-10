Three Perish In Gokwe-Kwekwe Horror Accident

Share

By- Three people have died on the spot after the driver of a small truck they were travelling in from Gokwe into Kwekwe City failed to give way upon approaching the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

The driver hit the trailer of a haulage truck travelling along the highway.

Confirming the incident which occurred yesterday night, Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said Amon Bisket had five passengers in his truck when he failed to realise that the Gokwe Highway was giving into the Kwekwe-Harare Highway.

Herald