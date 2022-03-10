We Will Not Remove Top Cops, Military Men From Office- President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition For Change government will not remove top cops and military personnel from office, President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Addressing thousands of CCC supporters at Mkoba Stadium on Sunday, President Chamisa said his government will trim the number of government ministries for efficiency.

“We will not have governors, our government will ensure that governance is put to the people, we can’t have everything being done in Harare, we want to make sure Gweru is our administrative capital, Harare our commercial capital and Bulawayo our industrial hub.

Government is not an industry, it is not supposed to be a space where you come for cars, money and jobs for the boys — no. Our government will be lean, 12 to 13 ministers only and no deputies,” said President Chamisa.

“Those in government who fear that they will lose their jobs, don’t worry, fear not because we are not after removing the head, but we want to change the haircut, we are after the politicians and not government workers.

I know that the security forces are scared to lose their jobs in the event that CCC becomes government. But they should not be scared. It is corrupt Zanu PF leaders who we want to remove and arrest in the new government,” he added.

“This time I assure you, there will be no rigging, I now have eyes in Zec, I am being briefed about their every move and even if they want to rig, we will know in advance and act to avert it.”