Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 7 Fixtures

The Castle Lager Premiership will continue this weekend with a full round of fixtures in Matchday 7.

On Saturday, CAPS United will be looking to build from last week’s emphatic victory when they face Bulawayo City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Harare City will host Chicken Inn in the capital, while Black Rhinos welcome FC Platinum in Mutare.

Dynamos will entertain Tenax on the following day at the National Sports Stadium, and Highlanders will be looking to bounce back to winning ways when they host Herentals at Emagumeni.

ZTN will broadcast two matches in Round 7.

Matchday 7 Fixtures:

Saturday 12 March

Bulawayo City vs CAPS United (Barbourfields Stadium)

Harare City vs Chicken Inn (NSS – Live on ZTN)

Black Rhinos vs FC Platinum (Sakubva Stadium)

Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Cranborne Bullets (Baobab Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Sunday 13 March

Dynamos vs Tenax CS (NSS – Live on ZTN)

Highlanders vs Herentals (Barbourfields Stadium)

WhaWha vs Yadah (Ascot Stadium)

Manica Diamonds vs Triangle United (Sakubva Stadium)

*Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT for all the games.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe