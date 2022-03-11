17yr Old Girl Raped, Murdered In Pomona

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a suspected murder and rape case in which a 17-year-old girl was found dead in a maize field in Pomona with a packet of salt beside her body.

In a statement, police said her skirt was dropped to the toes when she was discovered.

Read the statement:

Police in Harare are investigating a murder case where a female juvenile (17) was found dead in a maize field at Kaseplan Farm, Pomona, Borrowdale on 09/03/22. The body was bleeding from the mouth and nose facing upwards with the skirt dropped to the toes.

A pair of shoes, handbag and a packet of salt were placed beside the body.