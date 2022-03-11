CCC Mourns Change Champion

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia mourns the untimely death of the change champion Semukelo Dube.

10 March 2022

Citizens Coalition For Change (CCC) Namibia mourns the untimely death of a committed and dedicated cadre Mr Semukelo Dube who passed on in Ongwediva on Monday. The deceased Yellow Revolutionary left his beloved wife and daughter in Outapi where she is employed as a nurse. Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia Rundu Branch was informed that the wife managed to acquire the death certificate in preparation for his eventual repatriation to Filabusi, Zimbabwe.

As social democrats who believe in the sanctity of life, change champions in Namibia would like to express their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Dube family. Solidarity is a core value in social democracy. Mr Dube was a Physical Science teacher who was fully committed to the national democratic revolution led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa. His dream for a New Great Zimbabwe was quite astonishing! He departed while his agenda to achieve socio-economic transfiguration in Zimbabwe appeared to be a castle in the air. We pledge to accomplish his unfinished business.

Namibia district salutes Mr Dube for his dedication to prosecute the yellow revolution to its logical conclusion. We urge all change champions to offer the much needed solidarity as we bury our hero. Lets all give the family the moral, material and financial support needed during these trying times. May your dear soul rest in power! Zororai murugare our brother, senior educator and change champion.

Yellow revolutionaries in Namibia and CCC family as a whole shall remember you forever! It’s now our revolutionary obligation to bring complete change in the motherland.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya