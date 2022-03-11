Grace Mugabe Team Endorses President Chamisa

By a Correspondent- A Zanu PF faction that opposes Emmerson Mnangagwa, G40, says it would support the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change President Nelson Chamisa to take over power in 2023.

One of the G40 bosses, Walter Mzembi posted on his Twitter handle this week:

Zanu PF hates G40 to the extent it wouldn’t care less about handing over power to

@CCC

but on that we shall converge as G40 was never about partisanship but generational transfer of power , so sisonke!