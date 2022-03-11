Man Electrocuted While Tampering With ZESA Equipment

By A Correspondent- The ZRP reports a fire incident which occurred at ZESA sub-station along Khami Road, Bulawayo on 08/03/22 at about 0100 hours, where a man (40) was electrocuted while tampering with ZESA equipment.

An explosion was herd at the substation before the suspect cried for help while flames were engulfing the site. The Fire Brigade later extinguished the fire and the suspect was taken to Mpilo Hospital where he later died. – ZRP