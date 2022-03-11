Mwonzora Aborts Poorly Attended Rally

By- MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora, on Wednesday aborted his Chinhoyi planned rally after realising that there were no people in attendance.

Mwonzora then accused Zanu PF and CCC of planning to unleash violence against his supporters at the aborted rally Chinhoyi.

Mwonzora was speaking to journalists after MDC-T supporters, numbering less than 30, turned out for his rally ahead of the 26 March by-elections.

The supporters were told to go home around 3 pm by aspiring Chegutu West legislator, Gift Konjana following a brief address in an almost empty Chinhoyi Hall in Gadzema township.

Mwonzora and MDC Alliance candidates in the 26 March by-elections later held a meeting at former Chinhoyi deputy mayor and aspiring Ward 3 councillor, Willie Nyambe’s house.

The MDC-T leader downplayed the low attendance at the rally and told reporters that the meeting at the Chinhoyi Hall was in preparation for a star rally scheduled for Sunday at Zimbabwe Grounds in Harare. Said Mwonzora:

We couldn’t hold our public meeting due to security issues as ZANU PF and CCC members were milling around the venue.

We don’t want to be drawn into violence, blood, name-calling and hate politics, so we have had to cancel the meeting. We didn’t want our members victimised.

I want to publicly appeal to our political opponents to desist from provoking MDC. We are urging people to campaign peacefully.

Our strategy in these by-elections is to know the real voters, and we are not interested in crowds.