Passengers Fatally Assault Mercedes Benz Driver

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reported the death of a motorist who fell on the tarmac after being assaulted by passengers aboard a lorry after he had a misunderstanding with the driver of that lorry.

Police say the incident happened on the 7th of March 2022 around 1930 hours.

The deceased was driving a white Mercedes Benz, AFM 7476, along Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium, Harare.

PZRP said following the misunderstanding, some passengers in the lorry assaulted the victim with open hands and fists. The victim fell on the tarmac and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission.