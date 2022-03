Police Bar CCC Marondera Rally

By- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has barred CCC from hosting its planned Marondera rally.

The police informed CCC representative in Marondera, Caston Matewu, that the rally cannot go ahead, saying the opposition part’s notification to hold the rally “does not fully comply with the requirements of the Maintenance of Peace and Order Act Chapter 11:23.”

CCC had planned to stage its rally on Saturday at Rudhaka Open Grounds.