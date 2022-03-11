President Chamisa: “Itai Dzamara A Hero Of People’s Struggle”

Tinashe Sambiri| Citizens’ Coalition For Change leader President Nelson Chamisa says the Zanu PF regime is responsible for the death of journalist and human rights activist Itai Dzamara.

Dzamara was abducted in broad daylight by State security agents on March 9, 2015.

According to President Chamisa, citizens have the right to express themselves freely in a democratic society.

“9 MARCH 2015 is when Itai Dzamara was abducted. It’s now 7 years since he was abducted and has never been seen or accounted for.

We hold the state accountable and demand answers.Itai was killed for demanding freedom.

Our thoughts are with the Dzamara family.We the Citizens,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.